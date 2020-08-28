Congratulations to Bob Murray on reaching the Silver Masterpoint level. Our members are still acquiring points while sitting at home.
According to the monthly Bridge Bulletin, ACBL has been making a profit from the online games and helping keep local clubs afloat. That may be the case for the foreseeable future.
Tucson clubs have morning competitive virtual games for non-life masters and afternoon open games on BridgeBaseOnline/BBO. Some of the $5 fee goes back to the clubs. Special tournament-level games cost $6. There are still free casual games, too.
The August issue of “Bridge Bulletin” featured an eight-year-old Life Master. His achievement can make all of us humble, no matter what our level.
One article by Curmudgeon discussed doubles. His theories on why people don’t double range from “they lack confidence in their ability to defend,” to “they feel a psychological urge to be in control as declarer rather than defend,” and “they don’t trust their partner’s bidding,” with a final theory, “they can’t even if they want to” because they use low-level doubles as responsive or other convention.
He certainly gives you something to think about.
“Life goes on… as long as we keep healthy. We just need to be patient until our club opens again. SaddleBrooke is still a great place with lots of surrounding mountains and peaceful environment.