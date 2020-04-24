April showers bring May flowers. We hope the warmer temperatures also bring better health and more bridge games at the Mountainview Catalina Room.
Congratulations to MIKE LEVY for making the Barry Crane Top 500 list, players who achieved the most master points for the year 2019.
Although we couldn’t play bridge at the Mountainview site and other clubs in Tucson most of the month, some of us played bridge online. The ACBL suggested checking with on-line games for master points or casual games at BridgeBaseOnline/BBO or Funbridge.com or OKbridge. Fees vary by site. You can also play online just for fun or play to support our club. BridgeBase Online gives instructions.
Of course, when you play online, you can’t roll your eyes at your partner. You can make comments on the chat line, but your partner may not want to play with you again. Then again, you can drink a glass of wine while you’re playing and feel mellow, whatever the outcome.
The District newsletter had an article by Dennis Dawson that mentions some of the personalities one finds at the bridge club.
“Bridge is a game not only of mistakes, but also of personalities. Amazing Grace is so named because her teacher once asked her what her plan was as declarer and she answered, “To go down gracefully.”
Amazing Grace is always stylishly dressed and is quite a proper, elderly lady. She rarely makes a contract but looks good not doing it. She loves the game passionately and earnestly wants to improve. She has taken every lesson but understood few of them.
Mr. Lawson described other types of bridge players, worth a chuckle if you recognize yourself.
It was also a good time to review bridge conventions and read the Bridge Bulletin. There are articles for people of all levels.
Karen Walker gave some advice on bidding over an opponent’s weak No Trump (12-14 hcps) opener. She says you can double for penalty when you have 15+ points, you can overcall with an unbalanced hand (6+card suit or at least 5-4 in 2 suits) with a good 10-16 points. She also says a jump overcall should show a long suit with no more than 5 losers.
The hardest bid to make when opponent bids that weak No Trump is to PASS.
Check our website to see when our club opens again. Go to www.bridgewebs.com/mountainview. The games will be every Tuesday and Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.