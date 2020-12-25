The New Year is upon us and soon we hope to have a vaccine available to all Americans. That means we should be able to resume our normal activities including playing bridge at the Mountainview Clubhouse.
In the meantime, we can play duplicate bridge games online every hour of the day.
Tucson clubs provide morning and afternoon virtual games at different skill levels and offer online classes, too. The Adobe & Northwest clubs have combined with other clubs—so there is a wider field of players.
Michael Berkowitz had an interesting article in Bridge Bulletin. He wrote, “There are two phases in your bridge-playing career. In the first phase, you’ll finish playing a hand and have no memory of the cards that were played. You’re enjoying yourself and don’t know whether the play was good or bad.” He continues, “Some players never move past this stage.” And then adds that bridge becomes a passion “the first time you recognize your own mistake.”
We try to learn from our mistakes and not make them again; we’ll make other mistakes, but that’s okay. Bridge stimulates our minds and keeps us actively engaged.
The New Year should make us wiser and more experienced in playing bridge, always remembering it is only a game, not a major life event.