The Mountainview Bridge club has games every Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Mountainview’s Catalina Room. Please bring your own water and mask. For further information, contact club president JoAnn Aiken, by phone at (520) 256-2702 or send an email to jotax123@aol.com. Visit our website! Check out www.bridgewebs.com/mountainview.

July first and second-place winners were: Bob Brussel with Bob Murray and Peter Godfrey, Cam Mette and partner, the Mayfields, Al Spaet and partner, Marian Rogge with Vicki Hanson and Trudie Weber-Penta and Roy Aiken with partner.

For newer players, the Bridge Bulletin’s Adam Parrish said, when playing in a contract, if opponent doesn’t lead an Ace and King, he doesn’t have it.

Robert Todd discussed opener’s rebids in a two to one auction.

“When you have a balanced hand with stoppers in the unbid suits, you have a natural notrump rebid.”

If you have 18 to 19 hcps., you rebid 2NT.

Raising responder’s suit by jumping to game with support and a minimum opener. With a stronger hand, you can bid three of partner’s suit, looking for slam. Opener can also splinter in support of responder’s suit, showing shortness in another suit.

If opener has a two-suited hand, you can rebid second suit, then jump with a strong hand.

Lynn Berg repeated advice other experts have used; watch vulnerability when overcalling, preempting and bidding up.

Our club has opened as have other clubs in Tucson. However, many of us will continue to play online.

