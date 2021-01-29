With Valentine’s Day soon approaching, we can hope to spread love instead of possible germs. The vaccine will be arriving in SaddleBrooke, so we should try to stay healthy.
Many of us play bridge online, whether at virtual clubs, Speedball or casual games. We can chat with our partners in between hands and even have the opportunity to play against people from around the world.
The “Bridge Bulletin” always gives advice to players at all levels.
The Curmudgeon wrote, “Players are too cautious. They over-focus on science. They fear bidding a slam unless it will be cold.”
He says, “Bid what you think you can make. Be willing to jump.” Keep in mind, trump quality is a major factor in slam bidding,” the Curmudgeon says. He also points out, a cuebid shows slam interest. Although most of us play weak jumpshift, the columnist says a strong jumpshift works at IMPs, not matchpoints.
Another magazine contributor, Steve Weinstein wrote what you should partner’s 1 bid when partner responds 1heart or 1 spade to your minor opener. Most times, with 3 of the major, you would bid 1 No Trump. However, if you have two little cards in the other minor, he says support partner’s major. If you rebid your minor, you’re showing at least six cards in that suit.
It’s important that you and your partner have a clear understanding of your bidding style and conventions. Bridge continues to stimulate our minds and keep us alert.