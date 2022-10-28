Thanksgiving decorations have been on display for a while, reminding us that we should prepare to stuff ourselves at a festive meal in a few weeks. It’s a good time to reflect on things we should be thankful for, too.

Of course, we can be thankful for a rewarding bridge game.

The Mountainview Bridge Club welcomes all duplicate bridge players, whatever their level of play. Games are every Tuesday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Catalina Room, except the second Tuesday of the month. If you need a partner or further information, email JoAnn Aiken at jotax124@aol.com or phone (520) 256-2702. Our website is bridgewebs.com/mountainview.

Curmudgeon wrote a piece in a recent “Bridge Bulletin” about Unbalanced Bidding in NoTrump. He described what experts did with a 14-hcp hand, 2 doubletons.

“A diamond slam with North-South’s well-fitted 21 hcps was colder than Labrador, and I thought that after North opened 1 diamond, they had a fighting chance to get there, or at least to 5 diamonds. What actually happened was perplexing; both Norths pretended that had a balanced hand.”

“Let the old Curmudgeon enunciate an earth-shaking bidding principle: An opening bid in notrump promises balanced distribution. Quaint idea, eh? A tendency has emerged to open 1NT with off-shape hands, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.”

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Another contributor, Simon Cocheme, discussed different bridge conventions.

“Wouldn’t you like to spice up your game?”

An example: Dr. John Fisher is responsible for this one—an absolute must for the convention collector—it’s sure to crop up once every couple of years. If a 3NT contract has been reached without any natural bids, a Fisher double asks for the lead of a minor suit.

Cocheme mentioned the lebensohl convention, Sandwich NoTrump and others. He concluded “having to remember too many conventions can be a bit fraught. Eddie Kantar said that when he asked Mike Lawrence if he knew all their agreements, Lawrence replied, “No, not exactly. I bid 3NT as fast as I can and hope it isn’t a convention.”

It’s wise to review your convention card with a partner you don’t play with too often.