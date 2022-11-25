Now that Thanksgiving is over, and Black Friday sales are done, we can think about bridge again.

The Mountainview Bridge Club welcomes all duplicate bridge players, whatever their level of play. Games are every Tuesday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Catalina Room, except the second Tuesday of the month. If you need a partner or further information, reach out to JoAnn Aiken via email at jotax124@aol.com or by phone at (520) 256-2702. Our website is bridgewebs.com/mountainview.

Karen Walker wrote an article for Advanced Players in “Bridge Bulletin”, but her advice can be used for all players when it comes to bidding.

“Some of the most significant changes in the modern game have been in how we support partner’s suit in competitive auctions.” She said, when opponents interfere, you can cue-bid their suit to show a limit raise. That also works when partner is an overcaller.

Marty Bergen also wrote about bidding. He said, with support for partner’s suit and a minimum hand, support partner, even if you have another suit. His example was;

Partner opens 1 heart.

You have AK1062, 1097, 64, 542.

He gave another example where you have support with an opening hand.

You have KJ10, A43, KJ9, Q1086.

“If you respond two clubs and then hearts, you have no realistic chance of playing in 3NT. My Bergen raise, 3NT, shows 13-15 hcps with 3-card support and 4-3-3-3 distribution. It gives opener a choice of games. With an unbalanced hand, he’ll bid four hearts.”

You and your partner have to agree you play in that sequence. It’s wise to go over your convention card with partner before you play.

If you know the opponents play Precision or other system, you should discuss strategies there, too.

We keep learning and get those brain cells working.