Now, we’re just days away from the Presidential election. However, bridge enthusiasts are also concentrating on bridge games offered through ACBL. The league announced a Harvest Gold Regional-rated event from Thursday October 15 through Sunday, October 18 and Tucson players participated.
Some Tucson clubs have merged together to afford players more master points and a larger field. The Northwest Club now combines with Tucson Charity Club and Adobe coordinates with the Duncan Alliance in California.
Meanwhile, the Bridge Bulletin has articles for players at all levels.
August Boehm had one about responding to partner’s double. He said, when opponent interferes and you have the majority of points as well as good cards in opponent’s suit and no fit with partner, pass for penalty. However, if you have a void in partner’s suit, bid another suit.
He gave further examples of when to pass for penalty & when to pull the double.
Marty Bergen discussed distribution, quoting Terence Reese. “Players who count points and don’t take note of distribution are a menace.” He mentioned that, in No Trump, “hands where your two longest suits are 5-4 are worth more than those which are 5-3.” If you open 1NT with that kind of hand, partner bids 2 NT, Bergen advised you to bid 3 NT because the four-card side suit often provides an additional trick.
When we’re not playing bridge, cleaning the house and eating, we can read an array of books from the SaddleBrooke libraries. DesertView also has a great DVD collection.
Until life gets back to normal, we can distance ourselves and keep healthy.