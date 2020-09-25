Fall has arrived, which means finally lower, more bearable temperatures.
The Presidential election is just one month away and pollsters are calling every few hours of the day.
Those of us who love to play bridge online may still watch some television or read a book, but we’re back on the computer ready for another challenge. The Tucson clubs give us the chance to accumulate master points through BBO and we can play Speedball, tournaments and casual games as well.
The August “Bridge Bulletin” featured an article by Lynn Berg on responding to one notrump.
She said, with less than eight hcps, either pass or transfer with a five-card major. However, she said, with a six-card minor, get out of notrump with whatever system you and your partner use.
There is a bid called “Garbage Stayman” where you have very few points but a four, four, four, one hand with a singleton club. You bid two clubs and pass whatever your partner bids.
Jerry Helms answers questions from readers and one reader asked about raising responder's major with only three-card support. Generally, you’re better off bidding one notrump, even though you don’t have the other major stopped.
We learn something new every time we play; that’s the challenge of the game. It gets us thinking all the time.
Until the Mountainview Bridge Club opens again, we can enjoy the cooler weather and wildlife that comes to visit.