Thanksgiving is over and, even though we couldn’t share the holiday with family and friends, we’re thankful that we’re healthy.
In between baking for the coming holidays, we can still play bridge online. The Adobe site prints names of winners in bold black letters, so we can all read about their success. Their game times have also changed to ½ hour later due to Daylight Savings time, accommodating the California players.
Other Tucson clubs attract SaddleBrooke players, too.
Again, the Bridge Bulletin had an article by Marty Bergen about accurate hand evaluation. He said, “Tens, 9’s and 8’s are defined as intermediate cards. These cards can play a crucial role in the play.” He said they should affect your bidding. Bergen wrote these cards are worth more when accompanied by other honors and/or intermediates in the same suit. As an example, if you have K1098 in one suit and A1098 in another suit, that’s a strong hand.
Karen Walker wrote about negative doubles. A negative double promises both unbid suits when partner opens a club and opponent overcalls one diamond. Your double shows four to four in the majors. “With a five to four pattern,” Walker writes, “you should usually bid your five-card suit instead of doubling. If, however, the auction is at the two-level, (one diamond by partner, two clubs by RHO, a negative double promises just ONE major.
Walker says a negative double can also mean you have both minors if partner opens a major and RHO overcalls the other major.
Walker mentions when not to double; rather, support partner or defend, hoping to set the opponent’s contract.
Yes, we keep our brains working when we play bridge and we’re focused on the computer instead of other things.
Ho-ho-ho!