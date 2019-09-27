Moves4Balance is excited to have Dr. Ospina, educate and answer questions about Parkinson's for our support group, on Tuesday, October 15, at 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the HOA-1 Arts and Craft Center, room 3.
Dr. Ospina is a Movement Disorder Specialist at Banner Center Tucson and Phoenix, as well as an assistant Professor at the University of Arizona. She uses complimentary modalities along with the latest protocol. Dr. Ospina is also trained to use botulinum toxin for dystonia along with the use of Deep Brain Stimulation.
Dr Ospina says exercise is better than a pill, as she advocates for gait and quality of life improvements for those people with Parkinson's and other movement disorders. Her experience comes from private practice and participating in clinical trials as an investigator.
We extend a cordial invitation to the community. Please confirm with a reservation by email to Vera Shury at, vera@libertyscience.com, or text (520) 275-8755. Please no phone calls as it disturbs the classes that are conducted throughout the days. Refreshments will be provided.