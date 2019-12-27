The Parkinson’s Foundation (PARKINSON.ORG) list ten early Signs of Parkinson’s Disease you may want to make note of:
- TREMOR: Have you noticed a slight shaking or tremor in your finger, thumb, hand or chin? A tremor at rest is a common early sign of Parkinson’s disease.
- SMALL HANDWRITING: Has your handwriting gotten much smaller than it was in the past? A change in handwriting maybe a sign of Parkinson’s called micrographia.
- LOSS OF SMELL: If you seem to have more trouble smelling foods like bananas, dill pickles or licorice, you should consult your doctor.
- TROUBLE SLEEPING: Do you thrash around in bed or act out dreams when you are deeply asleep? Sudden movements during sleep may be a sign of Parkinson’s disease.
- TROUBLE MOVING OR WALKING: Do you Feel stiff in your body, arms or legs? Have others noticed that your arms don’t swing when you walk? If your feet seem “stuck to the floor”, you should ask your doctor about Parkinson’s.
- CONSTIPATION: If your diet contains enough fiber and water and you are still constipated, it can be a sign of Parkinson’s disease.
- SOFT OR LOW VOICE: Have other people told you your voice is very soft of that you sound hoarse? If there has been a change in your voice, you should talk to your doctor about whether it could be Parkinson’s.
- MASKED FACE: Have you been told that you have a serious, depressed or mad look on your face, even when you are not in a bad mood? If so, you should bring this up with your doctor.
- DIZZINESS OR FAINTING: Feeling dizzy or fainting can be linked to Parkinson’s.
- STOOPING OR HUNCHING OVER: If you notice that you seem to be leaning or slouching when you stand, it can be a sign of Parkinson’s disease.
The Parkinson’s and Movement Disorder Alliance (you can visit it at: https://www.pmdalliance.org/) has videos and much helpful information and conferences to learn more.
The Paradox is that one may not feel like exercise and Dr Ospina, who gave our educational and informative talk to our group in October; reiterated: “Exercise Is better than a Pill.” We have implemented the BIG/PWR! moves Program. So, get up and move!
Exercise classes are weekly all year Tuesday and Thursday from 1:30p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Craft Room #3. SilverSneakers & AARP Renew active hour is free. The first week is free to try. We do accept private payment also. Care-partners are welcome. 30-minute sessions for eye, voice, swallowing and hand movement from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. are an additional charge.
https://www.silversneakers.com/ is the link to check if you have that coverage in your health policy, or you can call the number on the back of your insurance card.
For more information, reach out to our president Ted Birchard by phone at (520) 825-1464. Our vice president is Hans VonMichaelis and our Secretary is Don Barsness. The annual dues are $10.
We are listed in HOA-1 under exercise and support; we have quarterly support and educational meetings on the third Thursday of the month 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in HOA-1 Art and Craft center room 3, located next to the gift shop.
All are welcome!