INTUITIVE INSIGHTS FROM A MEDIUM
The SaddleBrooke Metaphysical Study Group is sponsoring a unique experience, presented by author and psychic medium, Karen Callan, Sept. 11, from 7-9 p.m., in the SaddleBrooke HOA1 Activity Center. This is a free event.
Karen Callan is an author, psychic medium, spiritual advisor, Nia (dance) teacher, artist, and registered yoga instructor. As author of Just In Time; How To Find Joy and Synchronicity In Every Moment, Karen believes, “Life is full of signs, if we are open and aware enough to receive them. Life is meant to be joyful.”
As a psychic medium and spiritual advisor, Karen has fine-tuned her abilities to connect with loved ones who have passed on as well as guides who direct us and care for us as we navigate this lifetime
Owner of RosaYoga.com since 2003, Karen is an E-RYT-500 registered yoga teacher who has taught classes, retreats and workshops across the country including The Yoga Alliance Conference in Palm Springs, The Big Breathe in San Diego, and The Sedona Yoga Festival in Sedona. Karen also leads Just In Time Retreats across the country and in Hawaii where she creates the space for mindfulness and joy in BEing.
Callan states, “Life is always in our favor. Life is not against us. It is for us. Once we realize that everything we experience is in support of our soul’s mission, then we can let go of the control we believe we have and move into a space of trust from divine guidance. As soon as we ask for help, the Universe lays out the path in front of us.”
In this experiential presentation, Callan will share stories of past readings, guide intuitive expanding exercises and offer insights and messages to those who attend. Callan states that “for me, I get to ‘meet’ such wonderful people who care so much about their family and friends who have been left behind. It is a joyful and moving experience on so many levels.” Callan believes in addition to sharing conversations with loved ones, guides and angels communicate concerns, support, and insights in their own way. “Many times, messages given to one person are universal in design. All that is necessary for one to grow is an open mind and a willing heart.”
Karen is a native Tucsonan. She and her husband, Kelly, recently moved to SaddleBrooke after the sale of their family home in northeast Tucson.
Karen Rose Callan can be contacted at karenrosecallan@gmail.com or rosayoga.com.
SaddleBrooke Metaphysical Study Group is an exploratory group of like-minded individuals getting together to discuss spiritual and enlightenment topics. MSG presents programs of interest and is open to everyone. There is no religious affiliation or creed and all are welcome. Please see our website at http://www.saddlebrookemetaphysical.net or email metaphysicalstudygroup2@aol.com.