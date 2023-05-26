Eight SaddleBrooke Hiking Club members headed up to Mt. Lemmon on Wednesday, May 3, to seek the crisp clear air. What came as a big surprise to most hikers was the number of downed trees across the trail on the Marshall Gulch/Aspen Loop. The heavy snowfall this past winter, coupled with the 2020 damage from the Big Horn fire had taken its toll.
In the four-mile loop they hiked they counted over 20 downed trees across the trail! Most locations had a detour marked around the obstacle already, but there were still some over and under challenges. All in all, though, the group had a great time enjoying the tall pines and running water. Hikers included Maria Szentirmai, Arlene Daigle, Johanna Pawelczyk, Karen Schickedanz, Barb Rutt, Kurt Wallin, Tim Butler and guide Ruth Caldwell.