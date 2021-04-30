The needlework group in Saddlebrooke was formed as the Needlework Fine Arts Club in 1989. That makes us 30-somethings--one of the first, if not THE FIRST— groups to be chartered in HOA-1.
The purpose of this group is to get together to do stitching of all types— counted cross stitch, needlepoint, embroidery, hardanger, crewel, and all things handwork. It is an opportunity to socialize with other people of like interests and to learn from each other. Over the years, we have collected a fine assortment of needlework projects and supplies which are available free to all members. And there are those ubiquitous UFO's we all seem to have hanging around. (Un Finished Objects--and who doesn't have them?)
Needlework Fine Arts currently meets every Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 4 at the Arts and Crafts Center just opposite the Gift Shop. If you are interested in needlework, feel free to attend— regularly, occasionally, winter, summer or whenever it fits your schedule. People of all skill levels attend our group, and we share our successes, problems, and completed projects with the group. It always a time of enjoyment and sometimes a true learning experience. Come early or late and share your projects with us.
At this time, due to COVID-19, you will be required to wear a mask as required by HOA-1 when you attend. For more information, phone Judy Hans at (520) 818-3285 or email Lissa White at mmwhite425@gmail.com.