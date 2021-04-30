The ILR is thrilled to announce a new program, SAMPLERS open to ALL SaddleBrooke residents. These one-hour classes will take place on five consecutive Thursday afternoons at 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. This article will give you the dates, presenters and topics and you can attend as many of these FREE classes as you wish. All registered ILR members will receive an email with the Zoom link, but non-members can find that link by going to the ILR website (sbilr.org) where there will be an article titled SAMPLERS. Most of these presentations are previews of classes that will be taught in the coming academic year. I also invite anyone who has never taught for the ILR and would like to “test the water” by offering a SAMPLER to email me (JoanLElder@aol.com) soon. Hope you all participate and enjoy the SAMPLERS!
- May 27 – Randy Greene, “The Love Song of J Alfred Prufrock” and the advent of 20th Century Modernism (Note: The poem can be found online prior to the class).
- June 3 – Chuck Stump – Famous Women in Aviation
- June 10 – Lockwood Carlson – Physics in the 21st Century
- June 17 – Linda Griffin – Mark Twain – His Life, Literature and Legacy
- June 24 – Andrea Molberg - Changing Minds – Ours and Others’
Joan Elder is the Vice Chairperson of ILR.