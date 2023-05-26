The SaddleBrooke Singles Club has a new logo. Members Neba Reiter and Lyn Moreno spent many hours designing the logo, and final edits were made by George Neilbergs. The beautiful new logo, with its mountain and Sonoran Desert behind a group of friends, represents the goal of the SaddleBrooke Singles Club to have fun participating in activities together.

On a personal note, I joined SaddleBrooke Singles more than a year after my husband passed away and I moved to SaddleBrooke, mostly so I could eat dinner out with others. Little did I know that I would meet so many lovely people and form wonderful friendships.

If you are a SaddleBrooke resident who is single and looking for friends and fun, the SaddleBrooke Singles Club is the place for you. We meet regularly to play bocce, attend Friday happy hours, and take trips to area attractions and restaurants. For more information or to join the SaddleBrooke Singles Club, email Susan Williams at susanfw1010@gmail.com.