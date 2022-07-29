The SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) recently added a new offering to support new dancers. Many SBDC members remember when we took that first dance class, and later attended a party where we actually got up and tried to remember ANYTHING of what we learned. Has that ever happened to you? Or maybe you haven’t been on a dance floor in many years, or at all. Well, WE’VE GOT YOU COVERED! The all-new Novice Offerings are designed just for you!

Existing Novice Practice Dances

We kicked off our first ever NOVICE PRACTICE PARTY in May, and it was very well received. There was no need to know a bunch of patterns, a bunch of dances or any dances at all. We had experienced dancers there to help guide you every step of the way. We kept the dances limited to six of the most common that are simple to learn and quick to get you out on the floor with your partner. We will continue to offer the NOVICE PRACTICE PARTY each month. Please check the club’s website for a listing of upcoming parties. Visit sbballroomdance.com/.

New Novice Dance Classes

And now, for the very first time ever, we are offering NOVICE Dance Classes. Initially, we will be offering them twice a month on Tuesdays. We will be introducing new patterns to you for the 6 dances you will be dancing at the Novice Party. For those who have never danced before, we’ll teach you the basic pattern of the dance. For those who have been through the introductory class already, and ready for more, we’ll review the basic pattern for each dance and add an additional pattern.

Upcoming August and September Novice Events

Location: SaddleBrooke ONE Clubhouse, Vermillion Room

Novice Classes

Tuesday, August 16 at 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, September 6 at 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, September 20 at 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Novice Dance Parties

Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, September 23 at 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you would like to attend, either the Classes or Dance Parties, please let us know! Email Ann Pizzitola at annzabinski@gmail.com. If you know anyone who might be interested, please pass the word! All are welcome. No need to be a club member.

Check out our website at sbballroomdance.com for our dances and class schedules and our many events that promote social ballroom dancing. SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.