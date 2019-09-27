I have a long history or being involved with such service organizations as Lions, Rotary, Elks, School Booster Clubs, PTO, and others. When I arrived in SaddleBrooke I wanted to continue with my volunteer and service work. However, I knew I was going to travel and not be home for periods of time during the year so I did not want to get involved with groups that required weekly commitments for long meetings and pressure to join every activity. I wanted a club that was service and activity oriented, not just a “donate dollars again” club. Most of all, I wanted a club that promoted collegiality and a philosophy of having fun, while doing good work for others.
The new SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary fits my needs and checks off all those required boxes. I call it “new” because Rotary International has changed its philosophy to fit the needs of our ever changing and fast paced world. We encourage consistent meeting attendance, but we understand that in a retirement community, people are often on the road. We also understand that physical limitations will exclude some members, so we strive to find a variety of service projects that will be a good fit for all our members.
Our meetings, while conducted in a professional and timely manner, are also enjoyable and congenial, with lots of fun banter among the members. Our meetings last an hour and usually includes an interesting speaker. Quite often many members stay after to visit about things other than Rotary. We also have monthly social activities in lieu of a meeting. We have done such things as barbecues, Top Golf and a visit to the Arizona History Museum.
Some of our service projects include working at the Golden Goose on Midnight Madness (3rd Friday of the month), helping unload trucks at the Mammoth Food Bank, and painting, cleaning, and landscaping at the Triangle Y Ranch.
We raise money in a variety of ways, (I Don’t Want It Sale, matching grants, happy dollars, March Madness pool, etc.) with the proceeds going to such things as: Polio Foundation, Sister Jose Women’s Center, musical instruments for Oracle School District, sending two students from San Manuel High School to leadership camp, as well as several other projects. These projects grow, but we don’t hoard money we raise. We give funds to many worthy causes.
I know I can be away for a few days, weeks or even months. Snow birds such as myself are encouraged to join our club and are welcomed back with open arms upon return. I know I can take on leadership of a project, committee or office and work diligently to a successful completion. I also know I can offer whatever my time and energy allow to help other club members who have leadership roles. There is no pressure to always be active—we know that many people belong to several organizations and also have family responsibilities.
Simply put, I can stay as active and involved as I want when I want with our new SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary.
Anyone who would like to attend one of our meetings, please contact Ron Lenz at (262) 358-0130, Maggie DeBlock at (520) 834-2564 or me, at haslettsbaz@wbhsi.net.
SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary meets at the East Dining Room of the HOA-2 clubhouse on Mountainview Dr. on Thursday mornings from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. No breakfast is served and bring your own coffee. Hope to see you there!