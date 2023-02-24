Once Upon a Time Theater Club is excited to announce its official launch in the Winter/Spring Season of 2023. Who are we?? We are a theater cast who will entertain and uplift our audiences through storytelling, comedy, and music. Our non-revenue performances will entertain many different clubs and events in our SaddleBrooke community through a venue that is easily compared to a mobile, pop-up theater. Scripts will be inspired by classic fairy tales and time-tested stories, and include music and comedy sketches. Selected cast members will form a working team where the proven techniques of comedy, character development, and storytelling will be applied to the development of “fractured” fairytales and comedy sketches for performance.

We are seeking creative, imaginative, and fun loving people who have thought about participating in a theater group here in SaddleBrooke, and are looking for something light-hearted and non-traditional. Interested participants must also have the time and level of commitment to devote to the process of becoming a working, flexible theatrical team. In addition to cast members, we need support people interested in working on costumes, props and publicity. We also need a musician to provide background music and accompaniment for singing parts.

If interested, please come see us at the Activities Fair at the MountainView Clubhouse on Saturday, February 4, between 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., or contact either one of the co-directors via e-mail to express your interest in participating. Anne Grant (AnneDGrant@gmail.com) or Susan Kravitz (talisman4648@gmail.com).

If you ever wondered what the green dress from "The Wiz" looked like up close, the colorful look of the Ziegfeld Follies costumes, or wanted an extensive view on the elements that make a groundbreaking musical, then the newly opened Museum of Broadway is for you. Broadway's first museum opened this week and provides fans with a combination of history, memorabilia and education. "Showboat," Rent," "Company," and "A Chorus Line" are but a few of the shows that have elaborate displays that let fans get up close and personal. Museum Co-Founder Julie Boardman says one of the hardest parts of setting up the museum was figuring out the story they wanted to tell. "There's so much history. So how are we going to organize it and make it in a way the people you know, really with the guest experience in mind? So we've landed on this idea that we stand on the shoulders of those who came before us. So had all these people not pioneered, broken ground, taken risks along the way, we would never have the art form and the art that is created today."

