Word for the month: ¡Próspero Año Nuevo!
The winter solstice has come and gone, and as the days lengthen into the new year many of us use this time to plan new beginnings.
In our November meeting, Dr. Gerry Hagin spoke about his own new beginning as a medical student in Spain. His three years there proved to be an education in much more than medicine, as he learned about the culture, customs, and mores. Throughout his talk, “The Quest of a Young Man’s Journey to Become a Doctor in Spain.” He recalled interesting adventures and amusing anecdotes, providing a most enjoyable evening!
And continuing with the theme of new beginnings, why not join the Spanish Culture Club? Our next regular club meeting will be on Monday, January 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Activity Center. The program is a performance of Mexican Folklórico dance and music, provided by a student ensemble from Pueblo High School. Please join us! There will be chicken asada, provided by the club, with side dishes and desserts provided by attendees.
We are a culture club, not a language club, interested in all aspects of Latin American and Spanish culture, including art, music, and customs. Speaking Spanish is not required; however, if you’re interested in improving your Spanish, there are opportunities to do that as well.
The next Spanish-speaking lunch for the season will be on Monday, January 13 at 1 p.m. at Carlota’s in Catalina. Audrey Tarchine (ebbie2@icloud.com) is the coordinator for these lunches. Please let Audrey know by Friday, January 10 if you are planning to attend so that she can make arrangements and confirm the location.
The club meets monthly on the third Monday of the month at the HOA-1 Activity Center. We generally have a pot-luck dinner, followed by our program. Our meetings are conducted in English. Come as a guest and try us out!
If you are interested in joining, have any questions, or would like to attend an event on a trial basis, please email Kay Sullivan (President) at sullivan6601@gmail.com; or Susan Durchslag (Membership Chair), at susan.durchslag@gmail.com.