Our Monthly Events have resumed! And we are better than ever!
We have been welcoming lots of new members and re-connecting with our old friends.
Upcoming Events
- Friday, August 13: Potluck luck Social
Special Guests: Representatives from Golder Ranch Fire District will give a presentation and answer your questions.
- Friday, September 10: Potluck Social
Special Guest: Member Kim Karmenzind (licensed insurance broker) will give a presentation on Medicare Insurance Plans and will be available to answer your questions.
- Friday, October 8: TBA
- Friday, November 12: TBA
- Friday, December 17: Holiday Party Gala, announcement coming soon!
New to SaddleBrooke? Looking to be part of a fun, social and educational group? GLAAS (Gays, Lesbians and Allies at SaddleBrooke) is excited to welcome you.
GLAAS is a sanctioned club of SaddleBrooke whose mission is to celebrate the lives of Gays, Lesbians, Transgender, Queer persons and their Allies. The organization was started in 2013 by a handful of folks and has grown to over 150 members.
You do not have to be LGBTQ to be a member of GLAAS. Many of our members are heterosexual (or CIS) gender, and we call them our Allies. To be an Ally you just have to be open-minded, tolerant and accepting. Many of our Allies have children, other family members and friends who are LGBTQ and being part of GLAAS is a way they can feel connected and supportive.
We are constantly striving to keep up with the changing ideas of society about sexual and gender equality and fairness and all the ramifications that such progress brings. This gives our group plenty to talk about and explore.
If you are interested in joining us or want further information, send us an email at glaasclub@gmail.com, or visit our website at glaasclub.com. Dues are only $15 a year.