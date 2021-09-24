GLAAS has continued its monthly potlucks throughout the summer and September was no exception.
The September meeting featured a talk by member Kim Karmenzind on the topic of Medicare. Kim is a licensed Insurance broker. She is not bound by any one insurance carrier but is licensed to help clients enroll in all types of plans. Medicare is a complicated and interesting topic that affects (or will affect) most of us. Even those of us that have some experience with Medicare are still left confused and frustrated. Also speaking at the meeting with Kim was Steven Smith, who brought his 15 years of Medicare knowledge.
The Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP) will be starting this month. The AEP runs from Friday, October 15 to Tuesday, December 7 each year. This is the time when you can change your Medicare coverage, subject to certain rules.
Kim and Steven gave a brief, interesting and educational overview of Medicare including the following:
An overview of Medicare, including a run-down on all the different components of Medicare such as parts A, B, C, and D, and what each of them covers.
How each component of Medicare is paid for.
The types of Medicare coverages available, including Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage Plan.
Medicare Penalties and how they are incurred.
In sum, Kim and Steven showed us the value in discussing your options annually with an experienced Medicare Consultant. Your consultant can do a cost-benefit analysis for each of the plans you like and can help educate you so selecting the right plan is easier. Plans change often so there is value in staying on top of these often-added benefits. Knowledge is Power!
For further information, Kim can be reached at (520) 251-4491, or by email at karmenzindk@gmail.com. You can also check her out on the web at www.kjkinsuranceadvocates.com.
After this enlightening presentation a wonderful gourmet potluck was enjoyed by all.
New to SaddleBrooke? GLAAS is a club of about 150 members that is open to all SaddleBrooke Residents. Membership is $15 per year. We are a welcoming place for all LGBTQ persons and their Allies. Our events range from friendly social affairs to presentations on interesting topics. For more information contact glaasclub@gmail.com or visit our website at glaasclub.com.