News from GLAAS (Gays, Lesbians and Allies at SaddleBrooke)
Each day comes and goes as we all wait for the arrival of the vaccine and the return to “normal.” (Whatever that means to you.) There is no disputing that our lives are forever changed. For all those that have been directly affected by COVID-19; either suffered themselves or watched helplessly while friends or loved ones suffered or died, we at GLAAS extend our heartfelt sympathy.
We have learned to cherish what is important in our lives and to turn down the volume on everything else.
Fund drive for the Thornhill-Lopez Center on 4th Avenue, (right in the heart of Tucson.)
GLAAS decided to initiate a Fund Drive in honor of the holiday spirit and to end 2020 on a high note.
The Thornhill Lopez Center is a safe place for LGBTQ+ and allied youth ages 13 to 24 to visit and access a variety of services to support their health and well-being. Many are the victims of non-accepting families, bullying at school and other forms of abuse. Many have been turned out of their homes. The Center provides a space where they can access, food, clothing, shelter, medical attention, and other forms of support.
GLAAS members were asked to provide both cash and in-kind donation and they responded with an outpouring that really made a difference. GLAAS raised over $2,000 and also donated a large amount of food and other essential items.
GLAAS wishes you the happiest of holidays and may you have a wonderful New Year.
GLAAS (Gays, Lesbians and Allies at SaddleBrooke) is a sanctioned club of Saddlebrooke whose mission is to celebrate the lives of Gays, Lesbians, Transgender, Queer and others gender different persons and their Allies. Dues are only $15 a year. For more information go to our website at glaasclub.com.