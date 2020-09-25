On Friday, August 14, 2020, GLAAS member Roberta Dunn shared her experience as an LGBT rights activist and transgender woman at a special members-only ZOOM event. Roberta and her wife of 36 years moved to SaddleBrooke last year from Charlotte, NC. She retired to Charlotte after a 40-year career in the computer and telecommunications industry. She and her wife raised four children, of which they are very proud. After the children were grown and Roberta’s career was secured, she “came out” to her wife as a transgender woman. Her wife remained committed to their relationship, and they began a new chapter in their life. Roberta then became involved with a transgender activist group which she ultimately headed until the couple moved to Arizona. During this period, Roberta dedicated herself to helping other transgender people with their struggle to become their genuine selves and to help non-trans people understand their struggle.
The session was well-received and well attended.
The mission of GLAAS (Gays, Lesbians and Allies at SaddleBrooke) is to “use the power of community and camaraderie to celebrate the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and straight people.” The GLAAS Board is looking for ways to get together, maybe virtually or in small groups with appropriate social distancing. If you have an idea and are willing to spearhead the project, let us know about it by sending an email to glaasclub@gmail.com
Upcoming Events (Mark Your Calendars)
Friday, October 9 at 3 p.m. - Nell Brownell, Historian.
We have managed to get Nell back for another wonderful and enlightening discussion. This time she will address “The Power Of Language In Politics.” Please join this discussion led by historian Nell Brownell, Ph.D, as she takes a brief look at key political eras from the past to examine the power of language in shaping political coalitions and outcomes. We’ll survey the political language of the 1870’s, 1950’s and the 1990’s with an eye for overall patterns that might echo down to today’s election season.
Call for Board Members
We need people to serve as members of the Board for 2021. If you are interested, please contact one of the Board members directly, or email us at glaasclub@gmail.com.