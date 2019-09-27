Jewish Friends Club will be having their annual breakfast at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, at the MountainView Ballroom.
The menu this year includes: lox, bagels, cream cheese, egg salad, tuna salad, cheese platter, pumpernickel, sliced vegetables, and babka. Cost is $25 per person after the JFG subsidy. Please send your checks to Laurie Colen, at 63845 Orangewood Lane.
Thanks to Zelda Aaronson and Sylvia Goldin for hosting the September coffees. These are such an important part of the JFG’s events which keep us close as a group.
The October Ladies’ coffee will take place on Friday, October 18, at 10:30 a.m. The event will be hosted by Ellie Adelman and Judi Schumacher at Ellie’s home, located at 36500 S Rockcrest Dr.
The voting is done and the results are in! The Co-ed Book Club will be reading the following books this season:
- Spies of No Country: Secret Lies at the Birth of Israel: Matti Friedman
- The Tattooist of Auschwitz: Heather Morris
- Buttonman: Andrew Gross
- Small Great Things: Jodi Picoult
- The Son of the Jade Lily: Kristy Manning
- A Tale of Love and Darkness : Amos Oz
- The Orphan’s Tale: Pam Genoff
If you haven’t been to any previous meetings and want to come for any given book, feel free to RSVP and come. The more opinions the better—after all we’re Jewish!!!!! For more information please email Sandy Epstein at sandrarenee5@outlook.com.
Please mark your calendars for our upcoming events: Saturday, November 2: Pot Luck HOA1 Activity Centre Sunday, December 22: Chanukah Party/AGM HOA1 The Vistas
We are now actively seeking members who would be interested in giving a talk to the JFG on any topic of interest OTHER THAN POLITICAL. This could be a professional, travel, historical, cultural, etc topic. If you feel you would like to present such an evening, please contact our President lanagy@yahoo.com with your name, your topic and when you would be able to do this. THANKS!!
For more information about the JFG, kindly contact the President, Leslie Nagy at lanagy@yahoo.com.