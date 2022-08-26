Candidates spoke to a packed house at the July SaddleBrooke Democrat Club meeting in the HOA-1 Activity Center.

Reginald Bolding, running for Secretary of State described his legislative experience and his vision for continuing accessible, free, and fair elections in Arizona, including ways to increase outreach to residents and encourage increased participation in elections.

Marco Lopez, a native Arizonan and candidate for Governor, talked about his background working for Gov. Napolitano, and later as Chief of Staff at Dept. of Homeland Security, and then as a business owner. He emphasized that the American dream is becoming unreachable because our economy doesn't work for working people anymore. He wants to restore funding to public schools so every child has an opportunity for a quality education that can help them maximize their potential.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Finally, Kirsten Engel, a current State Senator, running for Congress in our new CD 6, told us about her belief in using science to inform policies, women's rights to make their own healthcare decisions, and sensible gun safety laws. She is an environmental attorney, teaching at the University of Arizona Law School.

Formal speeches were followed by ice cream and mingling so voters could talk with candidates and ask questions to them individually.

The SaddleBrooke Democrat Club meets the second Tuesday of each month in the HOA-1 Activity Center, at 3:30 p.m.