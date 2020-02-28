Word for the day: Voluntarios (Volunteers)
As with most groups in Saddlebrooke, it’s the people who make the difference. We are fortunate to have a strong slate of officers and program chairpersons for 2020. Returning officers are Kay Sullivan (president); Laurie Colen(vice-president); and Riley Jackson (treasurer). A big welcome to our new secretary, Elaine Collett.
MaryJo Swartzberg and Sandy Brooks co-chair the very important program committee. They come up with new and entertaining programs for us each month. In addition, we have Susan Durchslag and Elaine Pfeffer (membership); Kris Molitor and Susan Durchslag (supplies); and Gail Blizard (publicity).
¡Muchas grácias a todos nuestros voluntarios!
If you are looking for an opportunity to use your writing talents, our Newsletter Editor position is currently open. This person writes and distributes our monthly newsletter highlighting club events and activities, as well as goings-on around town that would be of interest to our members. Email Kay Sullivan at sullivan6601@gmail.com
In our January meeting, we were fortunate to have a dance ensemble from Pueblo High School perform traditional “Folklórico” dance and music. The dancers were a joy to watch, and their enthusiasm in performing for us was greatly appreciated by everyone in attendance.
We enjoyed a bountiful dinner with chicken asada provided by the club, with side dishes and desserts provided by attendees.
In February, Sharon Cotter spoke about Minga Peru, a non-profit focused on improving the lives of indigenous Amazonians.
Please join us for our next regular meeting on Monday, March 16 at 5:30 pm. in the HOA-1 Activity Center. We will have a potluck dinner followed by a lively, tasty presentation on “Spanish Influence on Mexican Cuisine.” There will be a special culinary treat provided by the club! Guests are welcome for a nominal donation of $5.
We are a culture club, not a language club, interested in all aspects of Latin American and Spanish culture, including art, music, and customs. Speaking Spanish is not required; however, if you’re interested in improving your Spanish, there are opportunities to do that as well.
The next Spanish-speaking lunch for the season will be on Monday, March 9 at 1 p.m. at Carlota’s restaurant in Catalina. Audrey Tarchine (ebbie2@icloud.com) is the coordinator for these lunches. Please let Audrey know by Friday, March 6 if you are planning to attend so that she can make arrangements and confirm the location.
The club meets monthly on the third Monday of the month at the HOA-1 Activity Center. We generally have a pot-luck dinner, followed by our program. Our meetings are conducted in English. Come as a guest and try us out!
If you are interested in joining, have any questions or would like to attend an event on a trial basis, please email Kay Sullivan (President) at sullivan6601@gmail.com; or Susan Durchslag (Membership Chair), at susan.durchslag@gmail.com.