Women On Our Own (WOOO) can be a misleading title for our social organization, because we are most definitely not on our own. Our membership of approximately 250 single SaddleBrooke women have a multitude of activities and events that keep each of us as busy as we choose to be.

Let’s stroll down the boulevard of WOOO’s Activities Calendar and see what is offered.

Bridge: Held afternoons on the first and third Friday at our coordinator’s home.

Game Night: Which includes Mexican Train, Trivia, and any game of your choice. Game night is held the last Wednesday evening each month at HOA-2.

Progressive Hand & Foot: This is held in the evening on the first and third Monday of each month at HOA-2.

Mah Jongg: Held in the afternoon of on the second and fourth Thursday at HOA-1.

Dine-Around: This happens in the evening on the third Wednesday of the month. We dine at various locations in the Tucson area.

Second Saturday Dine-Out: This takes place on the second Saturday of each month at various locations in SaddleBrooke or venues close to SaddleBrooke.

Ethnic Dining: Held the third Sunday of the month at various locations in the Tucson area.

Potluck: We have a potluck on the fourth Saturday of each month in various member’s homes with a food theme chosen by the host.

Holiday Dinners: Something new! Hosted at a member’s home.

Wine Tasting: Various venues, various dates and times and various themes.

Happy Hour: This takes place on the first Saturday of the month at various venues in and around SaddleBrooke.

Movies: Various days/evenings, usually at the Oro Valley Marketplace cinema, and dining event included.

Day Trips: Usually one trip per month with various events throughout the Tucson area and neighboring vicinities. A dining event is included.

Book Club: Held in the morning on the fourth Friday of each month in HOA-2.

WOOO Walkers: Weather permitting; various locations with a “watering hole” scheduled for post-walk.

Pickleball: Weather permitting and courts available. Various times and dates. Membership with SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association required.

WOOO encourages its members to propose activities or events that they don’t see on the Activities Calendar. For example, if a member would like to travel to Italy and would like to have a traveling companion, that can be put out to our membership through our Communications coordinator. Or if a member would like to start a Cribbage group, that can also be put out to the membership to gauge interest.

Also noteworthy, car-pooling is provided to all activities that take place outside of SaddleBrooke.

So, if you live in SaddleBrooke, and are a single woman who is not in a committed relationship, consider joining WOOO. Dues are $10 per year. For any questions or to receive a membership form, send an email to President Charly McInroy at clmarizona@icloud.com or call (603) 387-0149.