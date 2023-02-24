As WOOO (Women On Our Own) of SaddleBrooke welcomes a new year with continued enthusiasm and with 35 new members joining in 2022, we are also excited to introduce our new logo, created by a talented SaddleBrooke resident, Linda Lyon. This new logo means different things to our members. Some identify with the color purple; some feel the expression of freedom; some visualize the movement and dance; some say the figure is rejoicing and others see winning! These varied meanings present the diversity that is represented by the over 230 WOOO members. It is that diversity that is celebrated in the many events and activities offered to the ladies of WOOO.

WOOO presents opportunities to find fellowship, friendship, and support for single women in SaddleBrooke and also women that find themselves in a long-term caregiving situation. Each of these scenarios find women that are on their own. And as stated in our mission statement, WOOO strives to ensure that our members feel an integral and valued part of our SaddleBrooke community.

Envision activities of neighborhood potlucks, dining within SaddleBrooke and in neighboring Catalina and Oracle, dining in larger Oro Valley and Tucson as well as ethnic dining at French, Italian, Mexican, Indian, and Bosnian restaurants, all with carpooling offered. Other activities involving day trips, extended travel, bridge, Progressive Hand and Food, Mexican train, trivia, Mah Jongg, board games, WOOO walkers, book club and let’s not forget…wine tasting. If you don’t see your interest, WOOO encourages you to organize a group, because there is sure to be others that share you passion!

So as the new year begins, WOOO welcomes single women of SaddleBrooke who are not in a committed relationship and those women in a long-term caregiving situation. Please contact our president with questions or for a membership form. Call Dee Berisha at (520) 906-2626 or connect via email at deeberisha@gmail.com.