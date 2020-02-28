We have been asked to teach Night Club Two Step again. On Thursday, March 5, we will start a five-week series of classes that will begin at 5 p.m., in the Mariposa room at Desertview. Night Club Two Step is a dance developed by Buddy Schwimmer. It is danced to ballads like “Lady in Red”, or Alan Jackson’s song, “Remember When.” It is quick, quick, slow. Of course, that doesn’t tell you how much fun this dance is! But also, this dance is very romantic, and elegant. It can be danced to Western or Ballroom music. Best of all, it answers the question... what do I do to this music?
When we teach, we try to make classes enjoyable. It is easier to learn when classes are fun and lively. Our objective is to not just show you steps, but to have you learn, as well. We like to do lots of review and explain why you do what you do. As one student said, “Now I understand what I am doing.” We teach you to dance to the beat and emphasize getting the basic step internalized so you don’t have to think about it and are then ready to do different moves.
It is recommended to wear leather soled shoes or cowboy boots so your feet will glide on the dance floor.
We ask for a contribution of $40 per couple for the series. On Mondays we also feature free coached practice for the class on Mondays. We teach because we think dancing is fun, and we want to share the fun with you.
If you would like to sign up for the class, please email me at JaneWesternDance@aol.com.