We have been asked to teach Night Club Two Step again. Starting Thursday, March 5, we will start a five-week series of classes at 5 p.m., in the Mariposa room in Desertview. Night Club Two Step is a dance developed by Buddy Schwimmer. It is danced to ballads like “Lady in Red”, or Alan Jackson’s “Remember When.” It is quick, quick, slow. But that doesn’t tell you how much fun this dance is. It is very romantic, and elegant. It can be danced to Western or even Ballroom music. Best of all, it answers the question: What do I do to this music?
When we teach, we try to make classes fun. It is easier to learn when classes are fun. Our objective is not to just show you steps, but to have you learn. We like to do lots of review and explain why you do what you do. As one student said, “Now I understand what I am doing.” We teach you to dance to the beat, we emphasize getting the basic step internalized so you don’t have to think about it and are then ready to do different moves.
We recommend leather soled shoes or cowboy boots, so your feet will glide on the dance floor and we ask for a contribution of $40 per couple for the series. We have a free coached practice for the class on Mondays. We teach because we think dancing is fun and we want to share the fun with you.
If you would like to sign up for the class or have any questions, please email me at JaneWesternDance@aol.com.