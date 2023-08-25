Microsoft has made the switch to Windows 11, but if you are sick of embedded advertisements, constant updates, data collection and rising hardware requirements, we don’t blame you. And what about the cost of software programs that have gone to an annual subscription charge? Be aware, you are not stuck.

In this presentation, Dave Lancaster, an instructor with the SaddleBrooke Computer Club will introduce you to Linux and give you reasons you might want to make the move from Windows. And on a related note, there is a free alternative to Microsoft Office with LibreOffice. Richard Spitzer, a Computer Club instructor, who teaches both Microsoft Office and LibreOffice, will present a condensed comparison of the two.

This presentation will be hosted by the SaddleBrooke Computer Club in the DesertView Theater on Monday, September 18 at 1 p.m. All SaddleBrooke residents are invited to attend.