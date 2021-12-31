The Arizona Trail Work party on Wednesday, November 17 brought out seven SaddleBrooke Hiking Club volunteers and five other volunteers. The weather was cloudy and cool—perfect conditions for eradicating the encroaching catclaw acacia along the Oracle Passage of the Arizona Trail. After three and a half hours of camaraderie and trail maintenance, the volunteers enjoyed cookies baked by Chris Jeffrey and sweet breads by Seana Kobak.
The next SaddleBrooke Hiking Club work parties on the Arizona Trail will be Wednesday, December 15, Wednesday, January 19, and Wednesday, February 16. To join the fun and satisfying work at these events, email Seana Kobak at seanabk88@gmail.com.