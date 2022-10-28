Beautiful Catalina State Park, which sits at the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains, is a rich part of our neighboring landscape, and a State Park since 1982. Home to more than 150 species and nearly 5,000 saguaros and desert plants, it offers expansive opportunities to hike and enjoy its rich and historic natural beauty. Most of us have visited but wondered about the history and natural environment that is Catalina State Park.

Park Ranger, Johnathon (Jack) McCabe will be the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club monthly program speaker on Wednesday, November 16, in the HOA-1 Activities Center, at 4 p.m. A park ranger for over 30-years, 27 of which have been at Catalina State Park, Johnathon specializes in trails, archaeology/history, and natural history of this very special park! He has rich and interesting stories, many brought forward from the original manager of the park, Neil Donkersley, whom Jack worked together with for more than 15-years. Of course, there is Jack’s unique take on, what he refers to as, “the jewel in our backyard!”