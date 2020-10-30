A while back, a neighbor gave 15 black walnut “seeds” to my husband. In his world, FREE SEEDS means that we will be growing something. To describe, a black walnut seed is about the size of a lemon, consisting of the walnut inside its hard shell, surrounded by a half-inch thick green husk. The trees can grow to 50 feet or more and, in some years, can produce hundreds of walnuts. So, twenty years later, we are now the proud owners of five fully mature, black walnut trees here in Wisconsin. The squirrels are immensely grateful and, every few years, so am I.
Unfortunately, these walnuts don’t taste like the succulent, highly prized ones found at a specialty shop. However, a dark brown dye can be extracted from the green husk. And that’s where I come in: because this dye can color wool, silk, linen and cotton. Keep reading and I will walk you through the process.
The first step, of course is to gather the walnuts from the tree or the ground below it. Since I am vertically challenged, I asked my husband for help. He happily responded by shaking the limbs above my head, nearly knocking me unconscious. At that point I had enough walnuts and was able to haul them up the hill to my playroom.
To extract the dye, the husks must soak in water for a couple of weeks to ferment into a disgusting, stinky, dark brown mixture of mold, walnuts and brown water. I didn’t have a couple of weeks, so after only one week I poured everything into a kettle and simmered it for several hours outside.
After cooling, I removed the walnuts and returned them to the squirrels. Other debris and products of fermentation must also be separated, so I poured the dye through a paint strainer into another kettle. Then, I cooked the extract until it was reduced in volume by about half, thus concentrating the dye.
Now, it’s ready to use. My test batch consisted of small amounts of two kinds of yarn: wool and a silk/rayon blend. Both should absorb the dye after one hour in the simmering bath. While some stirring is needed to be sure the dye gets to all of the yarn evenly, I needed to be careful not to felt the wool.
I also know from past experiments that a heated second bath, containing an iron compound called a mordant, results in a darkening of the color. So, I applied that also after the dye bath. Gentle washing and rinsing will remove any excess dye. With a larger amount of yarn, it would then be wound and knitted.
As you can see, wool takes the color beautifully producing a deep, rich brown, which is almost black with the iron mordant. Of all the fibers I’ve tested over the years, wool always takes the dye the best, followed by pure silk and, lastly, cotton, linen and rayon.
Now, I know what you are thinking. What a lot of work! But, here’s the good part. Walnut dye can be stored in a closed plastic bottle in the refrigerator for at least three years. In my world, it’s definitely worth the effort.
