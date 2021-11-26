The Saddlebrooke Democratic Club met on Tuesday, October 12 in the Saddlebrooke One Activities Center. It was great to be meeting back together again in person. Other members and interested people joined the meeting via Zoom. The hybrid meeting format seems to be working well. Our October presenters were Charlie Kemp, Pinal County 15/30 organizer, and Lauren Burson, Pima county 15/30 coordinator.
Next month, our speaker will be Crystle Nehrmeyer, the superintendent of the Oracle School District. The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach works closely with the district to help improve the K-12 education of the children in our area.
We also discussed the upcoming annual Democratic Gala to be held on Sunday, January 30 in the SaddleBrooke Two Ballroom. Frank Figliuzzi, news commentator and former Assistant Director of the FBI will be our speaker. Tickets are still available at $65 per person. We are looking forward to an enjoyable and informative evening.
To learn more about the Saddlebrooke Democratic Club, go to saddlebrookedemocrats.org. Specific information on the Gala will be found under Events.