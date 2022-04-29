We thought Paul and Judy Ackerman were off-kilter when they suggested we invite everyone in our SaddleBrooke Squares club to a Catalina State Park music concert featuring the Off-Kilters. However, since Paul and Judy had never led us astray before, we decided to give it a shot.

On the spur-of-the-moment, we sent out a last-minute invite to our club members to join with us for the Off-Kilters’ music concert on Saturday, March 5, featuring traditional Scottish songs and tunes. We also told our potential attendees to bring an appetizer and beverage of their choice. To our surprise, we soon had 20 of our dancers say, “I’m in!”

When we arrived at Catalina State Park, we set up two tables and surrounded them with our camping chairs. The tables were quickly filled with a wide array of appetizers ranging from dips, cheeses, sausages, cookies and more. As we enjoyed the upbeat music from the Off-Kilters, we also took in the picturesque scenery behind the stage, including the beautiful Catalina Mountains.

The Catalina State Park puts on one to two free music concerts a month and, if you haven’t been to any, you don’t know what you are missing. Likewise, if you haven’t check out “SaddleBrooke Squares”, you don’t know what you are missing. We love to square dance, but we also look forward to the many social events we schedule throughout the year.

If we have tweaked your interest, look for our September free introduction to square dancing night.