Cotton is cool! As the summer and our heat wound down, we invited cotton expert Jill Holbrook to our Brooke for a discussion about cotton. It’s grown in Arizona. If you travel up I-10 towards Phoenix, you can see cotton fields. Pima cotton!
Cotton is cool in summer, and warm and soft in winter months. Jill spins the cotton from its original state and makes lovely garments. Cotton can stretch out of shape, so it’s important to knit carefully. For example, cotton blend yarns may work better than pure cotton. Or, you can work with patterns designed specifically for cotton. Sometimes knitted cotton items can spread sideways and shorten in length. Twisted stitches, rib patterns, cables are good options to help avoid this.
In the summer months, our ladies were busy knitting up items for donation to another SB entity called Senior Village. Our Knit Wits graciously donated several items for Senior Village to put to good use, such as for birthday lunches. The array of knitted articles created ranged from cotton dish cloths, lap blankets, coasters, back scrubbers, and necklaces to dish scrubbies, bookmarks and shrugs. There were both male and female items in the collection. Each item comes with a tag describing what the item is, and that it was created by the Knit Wits. A fine example of “people helping people.”
Our knitters (and crocheters) meet every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. in the HOA-1 Arts and Crafts Center, in Room 4. Feel free to drop by and see what we are up to. Show and tell happens on the first Wednesday of the month so it’s a good time to get new ideas. Hope to see you soon!