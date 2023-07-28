Take one line dance group from SaddleBrooke, add one line dance group from SaddleBrooke Ranch, and what have you got—fun! And that’s just what happened when the SaddleBrooke Ranch Social Dance Club (SBRSDC) invited the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club (SBLDC) for a joint dance party on Friday, June 23, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 pm.

Over 70 people showed up at the big, beautiful Sol Ballroom for the event. All levels of dancers, from beginner to advanced were there. Before each dance there was a one wall “walk-through” (demonstration) of the dance. The program generally alternated dances—one dance from the Ranch and then one from SaddleBrooke. But of the 37 dances on the afternoon’s playlist, 16 of them were done by both line dance clubs. So, there were lots of opportunities for folks to show off their moves.

Shortly before the first break, SBLDC member Sandy Calemine, taught one of the SaddleBrooke Ranch dances (“Southern Soul Bounce”) to the group. And just before the second break, another SBLDC member, Dorothy Wood, taught one of our beginner dances (“Leave!”). Both dances were easy and fun and everyone enjoyed learning something new. Thanks to everyone from both of the “Brookes” who planned and executed this wonderful get-together. Awesome job!

Please check out our website at sbldc.weebly.com. Have questions? Email our Vice President, Jaci McGeorge, at tlmjb535@yahoo.com. Club dues are $10 per year. Whether you are an absolute novice or a seasoned dancer, there is something for everyone at the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club!