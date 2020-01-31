If you are new to hiking in Arizona, or have not hiked recently, and you want to learn about hiking in the Sonoran Desert from experienced SaddleBrooke Hiking Club Guides, you are invited to attend a Hiking Orientation Program at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in the Mountain View West Ballroom.
Among the topics to be discussed are:
- 1 How to prepare for the desert's special conditions;
- How to choose the hike that is right for you;
- Recommended clothing and equipment;
- Maps, online resources and much more!
Our goals are to get you excited about hiking in our beautiful desert, to make your hiking more enjoyable and to provide tips that will help you be safe in the desert.
In addition to the Hiking Orientation Presentation, information will be shared about the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club itself, the types of hikes offered and other club programs. This presentation is open to everyone interested in hiking in Arizona. You do not have to be a member of the club to attend. For more information, call Tim Butler at (520) 825-0193, Frank Earnest at (507) 261-9175 or Ruth Caldwell at (719) 246-1589.
We hope to see all those interested in hiking in our desert southwest at this special program.