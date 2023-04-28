Our popular Dine and Dance series is back! Join us for dinner in the East Room at 4:30 pm; then, dance in the MountainView Ballroom, from 6 p.m. to 8 pm. This is always a great time with wonderful music provided by our DJ’s and of course great food from the MountainView Grille. There is a no host bar available in the ballroom.

Dine and Dance ScheduleFriday, May 19

Friday, June 16

Friday, July 14

Friday, August 11

Friday, September 15

Please let us know that you are coming—send an email to countmein@sbballroomdance.com. Or register/login to our website sbballroomdance.com.

What’s it Take to Spin the Tunes to Dance the Night AwayAccording to the New York Times, “A real DJ is part shaman, part tech wizard, part crowd psychologist, all artist.” Many people claim the title, but SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) is fortunate to have quite a few volunteer DJ’s who have all those qualities to make our events and dances outstanding.

Our DJ Chair Rick Baumgartner has coordinated the clubs DJ’s for many years. He and his wife Kaye, have been instrumental in coming up with a list of 250+ songs that they know are danceable. SBDC has a great deal of DJ documentation. In particular, how to make playlists that cover most of the dances, and the length songs should be. Our DJ’s also learn how to shorten songs or amplify the bass. Rick has developed a very slick program that reads exported playlists and prints in a nice format, and a program to keep track of our club equipment.

Kaye Baumgartner has DJ’ed for years for the club. Her playlists are outstanding and she keeps us all dancing! Sheila Honey is another volunteer DJ that has spent lots of time and effort helping to build our song list and DJing for our dances. Sheila is also our webmaster, dedicating many hours to the club. Bill Rigg joined SBDC in January 2020, and said, “Since I like music a lot, it was suggested that I volunteer to be a DJ. I enjoy disk-jockeying and making up new playlists.” He also reaches out to members to see what music they want to dance to.

To learn how to join SBDC, visit our website at sbballroomdance.com. Saddle Brooke Ballroom Dance Club is where the learning continues and the fun never ends.