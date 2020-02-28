SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters had the pleasure and privilege of viewing a “trunk show” by new SaddleBrooke Ranch resident, Janet Storton. What she shared with the club made a deep impression on many of our members and is truly worthy of sharing with all Robson communities. You will have the opportunity to see these quilts and hear their “stories” at the bi-annual SaddleBrooke Quilt Show on Sunday, March 1 at the Mountain View Country Club Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
When Janet sold her interior design business in 2007, she had no idea in her semi-retirement she would use her business and the quilting skills she learned from her grandmother to bring hope to the women of Uganda. Through her church in Sisters Oregon, Janet became a volunteer who traveled with a medical team to the mountain village of Kapchorwa in Eastern Uganda. Janet’s church had sponsored many of the children attending a primary school there, which was built by the Sisters Community Church. Janet carried two quilts for the children she and her husband Peter had sponsored. The village women had never seen quilts and called them “blankets of color” when they learned that they were to sleep with and not to wear! They urged the church to send Janet back again to teach them to sew. They wanted to keep their children warm at night.
"Keep in mind these women are subsistence farmers. They only eat what they can grow or trade for. An income of 50 cents a day is normal,” says Storton.
The area of Uganda where Storton's sponsor kids live had seen some tribal conflicts that caused many casualties, leaving many women alone to do all the work to keep a family alive. Surprisingly, these are the women who want to help the less fortunate in Kapchorwa." Three months after her first visit, she brought sewing machines, fabrics and supplies that started a ministry. Storton has since journeyed to Africa 26 times over the past 13 years! Janet returns two or three times a year— bringing supplies and teaching sewing skills.
As the women’s spirits bonded and skills improved, economic opportunities and new dreams have emerged. The women of Kapchorwa, Uganda named themselves the “Sisters of the Heart” (SOTH) and adopted the motto “Women Empowering women.” This was the start of the Sisters of the Heart Foundation. Their story is one of successful economic development in a small African community where women are practicing newly learned skills and paying forward the gift of improving financial security for their entire community.
Storton realized that these women needed a trade or a craft to enable them to feed their families. The program began with two grants from the American Embassy in Uganda and additional funds from private foundations. The funds helped build a Vocational Center where the women learn a life-sustaining trade. Sales of their hand-pieced quilts, market bags, table runners and other products now fund their community work. This includes loans to widows and single mothers to start their own businesses; immediate food and care for abandoned children; and medication for women living with HIV— keeping them healthy enough to continue caring for their families.
Storton has also taught practical skills to the kids termed the Invisible Children, who escaped or have been rescued out of rebel camps. Now teenagers, her students were once forced into a life of violence as child-soldiers. Storton also traveled to a teenage orphanage in Lira where the boys were more eager than the girls to learn the trade of "quilting" so they could provide for themselves and their future families.
As the women of Kapchorwa experience their new empowerment, their hearts and dreams continue to grow. Cooking skills were added to the program and a catering business was launched. Business and vocational training is provided to young people and women who otherwise could not afford it. Children are healthier thanks to newly learned hygiene and sanitation. Sewing abilities have grown, and artistic passions are flourishing in a setting of intimacy and sisterhood. Sisters of the Heart now has a program in place to teach other women how to quilt, including teens with no means of a self-sustaining future. They also are learning to be businesswomen and have company officers and a bank account. Four female directors in Kapchorwa oversee the sewing, quilting, cooking, baking and hygiene programs.
"They [the directors of SOTH] have little, but if they have a roof plus a small garden plot, they don't see themselves as the needy ones,” says Storton. “From day one, they have asked, 'Could we help others who are needier than we are?'"
The Foundation continually identifies other women in the village who have the very least— offering gifts to widows, women with disabilities or needy children.
Later, land was purchased to build a guest house that serves resident-students and area travelers (to provide additional revenue for the Foundation).
"I knew we could build something that would give the women a sense of pride. Not only a building, but a beautiful building that would last for years and years,” said Janet, who foresees medical teams, research teams, coffee buyers and others descending upon the SOTH Guest House. The property transaction made history— SOTH, a foundation run by women for women, owns the property title.
"It's a first for women in Kapchorwa," says Storton.
The US Embassy is pleased with the SOTH results. "This is exactly the type of project the U.S. Embassy is looking for, a hand-up, not a hand-out," says Storton. Uganda President, Yoweri Museveni has also encouraged Storton’s work. "President Museveni truly cares about the women of his country," said Storton.
Storton was given an audience with the President when he learned of Sisters of the Heart. Janet says he wants the rural villagers to rise up and sustain themselves. Janet is quick to admit, “I have been humbled and honored to call the women I work with in the rural African villages ‘my sisters.’ I teach them to sew, cook healthy meals and learn better hygiene. They have taught me humility and how to stay strong under any adversity, which has resulted me having an even stronger Christian faith.”
The student that Janet sponsored when she was seven-years old is now graduating from nursing school— further evidence that Janet has been a blessing to the women of this Ugandan village and a model citizen of Sisters, Oregon and now we are fortunate to count her among our neighbors in SaddleBrooke, the Ranch and Tucson! Storton continues to exhibit the African quilts during the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show to raise funds and awareness. As Janet has settled into Tucson, she hopes to garner additional exposure and support for the women of Kapchorwa, Uganda and their projects and products. Storton also has a slide presentation on her projects in Uganda and is happy to present it to local groups.
If you are interested in donating, please contact Janet by email at janetstorton@gmail.com. Please make your donation check payable to Sisters of the Heart Foundation. Please mail it to 61780 E. Happy Jack Trail, Oracle AZ 85623.