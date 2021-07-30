The SaddleBrooke Paper Crafters Club is celebrating its 23rd year of meetings with over 40 members. Please join us every month on the second Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. social time and 1 p.m. for the meeting.
We meet in the SaddleBrooke One Arts & Crafts classroom #4, across from the Gift Shop. We have monthly challenge cards, one theme mojo cards, demonstrations, sharing ideas, and Fun Shops coordinated by Marlene D’Ambrosio. We’re also very active in creating cards to donate to the residents of the SaddleBrooke Senior Village.
The club occasionally attends paper craft conventions, or day trips to out of town stores and tours of our members craft rooms. Please come by and meet our fun loving members. All skill levels are welcome.
For more information please contact Carol Thompson at 920ckt@gmail.com or call her at (520) 400-9775.