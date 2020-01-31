Our next series of dance classes will be the Arizona Two Step. Classes will start on Wednesday, March 11! We will have five classes in the series. Our first meeting will be in the Mountainview Ballroom, at 6 p.m. The Arizona Two Step is also called the Rhythm Two Step. It has steps that are different than the ones we have been learning and is a fun addition to our dance repertoire. We ask for a contribution of $40 per couple.
We recommend you wear leather soled shoes or Cowboy boots, so your feet will glide on the floor. These are relaxed fun classes. Please email me if you would like to participate in the classes as I frequently get bounced from HOA-2 to HOA-1, and I will need to contact you with any changes.
On Thursday, March 5, we will start our next series of Partner Pattern dance classes. Beginners start at 6 p.m., with Intermediate classes starting at 7 p.m. These classes are held in the Mariposa room in Desertview. These are a fun alternative to our other Two Step and Waltz classes. They are similar to line dancing, but you dance with your partner in a Sweetheart position. Some are easy, others more challenging, but they are all fun! Because we make dancing fun! We ask for a contribution for these classes also $8 per couple per class.
Monthly we have a disc-jockey provide music for a dance that is open to all! These give us a chance to practice our steps, even review before a dance, in a relaxed, fun, social atmosphere. Check with me for dates.
SaddleBrooke Partner’s Western Dance Club hosts monthly dances in the fall and winter. Membership is $15 per person, good through December 2020. Non-members are also welcome to attend. All of the club dances will feature Wild Ride playing for us— they are the best Country Western dance band in Tucson!
Wednesday, February 19, we will have a cash bar, and munchies. Tickets for this dance are $15 per member, $20 per non-member.
Saturday, March 28, we will have a Dinner Dance, Tickets for this dance will be $30 per member, $35 per non-member. These dances will be held in the Mountainview Ballroom.
Grab your partner, and some friends, and come have a boot stomping good time, Western dancing!
For more information, email me at JaneWesternDance@aol.com.