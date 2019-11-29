Our next series of dance classes will start on Wednesday, January 8, 2020! We will have 6 classes in the series. Our first meeting will be in the Mountainview Ballroom.
Our beginner class will start at 6 p.m., with the Intermediate Class beginning at 7 p.m. We will be teaching Texas Two Step, and Western Waltz. We ask for a contribution of $48 per couple.
We recommend you wear leather soled shoes or Cowboy boots, so your feet will glide on the floor. These are relaxed, fun classes. Please email me if you would like to participate in the classes, I frequently get bounced from HOA-2 to HOA-1, and I will need to contact you with any changes.
Thursday, January 9, we will start our Partner Pattern dance classes. Beginners start at 6 pm, Intermediate classes start at 7 p.m. These classes are held in the Mariposa room in Desertview. These are a fun alternative to our other Two Step and Waltz classes. They are like line dancing, but you dance with your partner in a Sweetheart position. Some are easy, others more challenging, but they are all fun! Because we make dancing fun! We ask for a contribution for these classes also $8 per couple per class.
Monthly, we have a disc-jockey who provides music for a dance that is open to all! These give us a chance to practice our steps, even review before a dance, in a relaxed, fun, social atmosphere. Check with me for dates.
We have a SaddleBrooke Partner’s Western Dance Club. Membership is $15 per person, good through December 2020. The club has monthly dances in the Winter season. All of the club dances have Wild Ride play for us, they are the best Country Western dance band in Tucson! Dates for our upcoming dances are:
- Tuesday, December 3,
- Sunday, December 29,
- Thursday, January 23,
- Wednesday, February 19
- Saturday, March 28
Most will be held in the Mountainview Ballroom, with a cash bar, and light nibbles. I believe M&Ms make dancing even more enjoyable! The dance on Sunday, December 29 will be our Holiday dance, with a yummy buffet, at HOA-1 clubhouse. Tickets for that dance are $40 per member, $50 per non-member.
Grab your partner, and some friends, and come have a boot stomping good time, Western dancing. For more information, visit our website at sbpartnerswesterndance.wordpress.com. You can also email Jane Gromelski at JaneWesternDance@aol.com.