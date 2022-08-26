Our Partners Western Dance Club will start Dance lessons in mid October. Every year we are excited to welcome new dancers and old back to class. On Mondays, starting October 17, we will offer Partner Pattern dance classes. These are a fun addition to our basic progressive dances. The lady is on the mans right, in a Sweetheart position for many of these dances. We have Waltzes, Cha Chas, Swing, and easy dances like the 10 Step. These are great universal dances that can be danced to different songs. We offer introductory dances at 6 p.m., and more advanced dances at the 7 p.m. class. These classes will be in the MountainView Ballroom. Please email me if you are interested in these classes. The venue may change.

On Thursdays, starting October 13, we will offer classes in the Arizona Two Step. Our Beginners class will start at 6 p.m., in the Vermilion Room, in the HOA-1 Clubhouse.

This is a very useful dance, it adjusts to different beats, and gets dancers out on the dance floor! This is the most prominent dance step in all the venues in Tucson. At 7 p.m., we will offer the Intermediate Arizona Two step. The series will include five classes. Again, the venue may change, so, please email me if you would like to take these classes. Stan and I have been teaching here in SaddleBrooke since 2005.

Our Partners Western Dance Club also hosts dances with live music, in the MountainView Ballroom. The Dates we have for the fall and winter are: Wednesday, November 16, Saturday, January 21, 2023, Saturday, February 25, 2023 and Thursday, March 23, 2023. Wild Ride will play for our listening and dancing pleasure. I think they are the best band in Tucson. Dues for our club are $15 per person. Ticket prices for the dances varies, some dances include dinner.

Our club has informal DJ dances throughout the year. We have a fantastic group of dancers in our Club, we dance because it is a fun sport, and you get to hold your partner in your arms! For further information please email me at JaneWesternDance@Aol.com.

Grab your Partner, your neighbors, and join us for a boot scootin’ ground poundin’ good time!