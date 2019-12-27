Our next series of dance classes will start on Wednesday, January 8! We will have six classes in the series. Our first meeting will be in the Mountainview Ballroom.
We start the beginner class at 6 p.m., and the Intermediate Class at 7 p.m. We will be teaching Texas Two Step, and Western Waltz. We ask for a contribution of $48 per couple.
We recommend you wear leather soled shoes or Cowboy boots, so your feet will glide on the floor. These are relaxed fun classes. Please email me if you would like to participate in the classes, I frequently get bounced from HOA-2 to HOA-1, and I will need to contact you with any changes.
On Thursday, January 9, we will start our Partner Pattern dance classes. Beginners start at 6 p.m., Intermediate classes start at 7 p.m. These classes are held in the Mariposa room in Desertview. These are a fun alternative to our other Two Step and Waltz classes. They are similar to line dancing, but you dance with your partner in a Sweetheart position. Some are easy, others more challenging, but they are all fun! Because we make dancing fun! We ask for a contribution for these classes also $8 per couple per class.
Monthly we have a DJ provide music for a dance that is open to all! These give us a chance to practice our steps, even review before a dance, in a relaxed, fun, social atmosphere. Check with me for dates.
We have a SaddleBrooke Partner’s Western Dance Club. Membership is $15 per person, good through December 2020. The club has monthly dances in the Winter season. All of the club dances have Wild Ride play for us, they are the best Country Western dance band in Tucson! Dates for our upcoming dances are: Thursday, January 23, Wednesday, February 19 and Saturday, March 28.
Most will be held in the Mountainview Ballroom, with a cash bar, and lite nibbles. I believe M&Ms make dancing even more enjoyable!
Grab your partner, and some friends, and come have a boot stomping good time, Western dancing!
Visit our website at: sbpartnerswesterndance.wordpress.com
Email me: JaneWesternDance@aol.com
The Sock Hop returns!
Tuesday, January 28 will be our next 50’s and 60’s Sock Hop. It will be held in the Mountainview Ballroom, doors and the cash bar will open at 5 p.m., the buffet will be served at 5:30 p.m.
The meal will include a plated salad, rolls and butter, comfort food Meat loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, a garden vegetable, and cookies!
This gives us a chance to socialize before the action starts!
Tickets are on sale at the Mountainview office and are $30 per person.
When two Jacks and a Julie (aka Wild Ride) start playing, then we get down to serious dancing! They play Swing, West Coast Swing, Cha Chas rumbas, and a few Waltzes. They did a great job of mixing in some slower dances, so we could keep our energy from flagging. They play Elvis, the Righteous Brothers, the Everly Brothers, and even Patsy Cline. I love to see the tables empty for “Unchained Melody.” Even if you don’t dance, it is a pleasure listening to this band perform. I think they are the most exciting band in Tucson. They play from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
For those of us still around after 8:30 p.m., we got to hear our requests played, and really rocked it out! These Sock Hops are a blast!
Get your Partners, your neighbors, and anyone you want to share a memorable evening with and come join us in a trip back to our golden youth…Wear your poodle skirt, your rolled-up jeans, or Tucson casual, just dress for fun! Dance to your own beat, dance like you wanted to in your youth! Stan and I wouldn’t miss it, join us!