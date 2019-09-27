Partners Western Dance Club has up-coming, 2019 activities that will have you ready to grab your partner and some friends to come join the growing number of western dancers in SaddleBrooke.
The dance club will continue dancing in the summer months in the MountainView Ballroom on Mondays, at 6 p.m. These are not classes, but informal practices. Volunteers, Harry and Dottie Adams, have offered to provide music and to organize the practices. For class times and availability contact Dottie Adams. Also, to get in on the summer email list contact Jane Gromelski, President of Partners Western Dance Club.
As well, the Adams host and disc-jockey, informal dances at HOA1 on Wednesdays every month.
In Partners Western Dance, the club tries to make dancing relaxed and fun. Most of us know, it is easier to learn when you are enjoying what you’re doing.
“It is 100 degrees outside and air-conditioned in the Ballroom room, come have fun dancing,” Harry Adams often says.
In mid-October, Jane and Stan Gromelski, residents of SaddleBrooke, will offer beginner and intermediate Texas Two-Step and Western Waltz dance classes. Classes are available on Wednesdays, starting Wednesday, October 16 at 6 p.m. They will run for 5 weeks. The dance club asks that you please contribute $40 per couple.
On Thursdays, the dance club will continue to offer Beginners Partner Pattern dance classes at 6 p.m. Intermediate classes start at 7 p.m. The dance club asks that you please contribute $4 per person, per class.
For those looking to mix it up, try the Partner Pattern dances. Some dances are easy, while others are more intricate; yet all are part of the challenge and fun of Western Dance.
The Partners Western Dance Club has scheduled the first club dance on Saturday, November 16, with the band Wild Ride. The next dance will be Tuesday, December 3. The dance club will also have a pre New Year’s dance on Sunday, December 29. Wild Ride will play at these events.
Dance Club membership is $15 per person, and open to all SaddleBrooke residents.
The dance club will also have open dances on the 3rd Wednesdays of October and December in the Vermilion room at the SaddleBrooke Club House. Volunteer disk-jockeys will provide the music.
Be prepared for a number of ground pounding, boot stomping dance opportunities. Yee-haw!