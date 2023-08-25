Partners Western Dance Club offers classes in October! Did you know dancing is the only sport that lets you hold your Partner in your arms? It’s good for you mentally and physically. Plus, it is exercise that is fun!

We will offer Texas Two Step classes starting on Thursday, October 5 in the Vermilion Room in the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse. Texas Two Step 101 will start at 6 p.m. This will be a four-week series of classes. The Texas Two Step in the easiest dance to learn—if you can walk forward, you can dance! Ladies, backward. The steps are: slow, slow, quick, quick.

We go slow, and repeat. We make classes fun, because dancing is fun and you learn more easily in a fun atmosphere. At 7 p.m., we will offer Texas Two Step 201, an intermediate class with a refresher and more intricate steps. We ask for a donation of $8 per student for the series.

We will also offer Partner Pattern 101 on Mondays in the MountainView Ballroom, starting on Monday, October 23 at 6 p.m. Partner Pattern dances are similar to line dancing, except you do the steps with your partner in the sweetheart position. They are a series of steps that repeat. We start with the simple 10-step, and then do different pattern dances, like the Sway, which is 16 steps, then repeat. These are a fun alternative to the two-step dances. At 7 p.m., we will offer Partner Pattern 201, these are more intricate dance steps.

Stan and I have been teaching dance here in SaddleBrooke for 18-years. We have other couples who assist teaching under our auspices. We love sharing the joy we have had dancing, with our SaddleBrooke neighbors.

The Partners Western Dance Club has dances scheduled monthly. We have dances with Wild Ride playing for us, in the MountainView Ballroom, on Wednesday, November 15, Wednesday, December 13, Friday, January 26, 2024 and Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Several of these will be dinner dances. We have a cash bar, with free candy (to keep our energy up). Wild Ride is the best band in Tucson, their music is very danceable, we have a great group of dancers, so we have a ground pounding, boot stomping good time!

In addition, we have free DJ dances, when the schedule permits.

Don’t miss out on the fun! Grab your partner, your neighbors, stop sitting on the sidelines, get up and dance!

To sign up, send an email to janewesterndance@aol.com. Our venue changes sometime, so sign up for classes.